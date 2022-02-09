Natixis Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

