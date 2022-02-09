Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.90

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.29. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 19,718 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.65.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.