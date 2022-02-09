Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.90

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.29. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 19,718 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

