Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.66. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 13,052 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $150.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

