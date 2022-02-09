Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.66. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 13,052 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

