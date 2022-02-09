Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.20% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 41.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 380,564 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 29.9% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,006,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 235.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.82. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

