Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,700. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

