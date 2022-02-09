Needham & Company LLC Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $450.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $640.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock opened at $335.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a one year low of $296.68 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.