Needham & Company LLC Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $450.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $640.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.
PAYC stock opened at $335.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a one year low of $296.68 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
