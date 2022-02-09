Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $402.76. The stock had a trading volume of 179,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,975,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

