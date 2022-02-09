Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $88,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $403.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.83 and a 200 day moving average of $579.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

