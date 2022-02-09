Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $76,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.67.

Shares of SHOP opened at $878.00 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $780.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,196.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,390.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

