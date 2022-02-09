Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $68.61 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,469 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,291 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $311,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

