Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 21,752 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,752 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $71,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

