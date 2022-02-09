Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 24,455 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,507,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,455 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of AMERISAFE worth $84,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSF. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.