Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,972,534 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,135 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,972,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $90,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 10.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,067,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 40.2% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.68.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

