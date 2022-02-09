Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

