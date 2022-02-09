Newfoundland Capital Management Buys New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 0.0% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 152,393 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.7% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,739 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth about $1,506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 54.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 2,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,058. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.