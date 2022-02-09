Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,773 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $98,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

