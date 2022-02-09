NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.44) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($119.00) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($118.75).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,246 ($97.99) on Tuesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 7,030 ($95.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($114.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,788.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,908.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 160 ($2.16) dividend. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In other news, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($104.87) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($135,175.05). Also, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.72) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,586.21).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

