NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.79 (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NESF traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.38). 824,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,129. The company has a market cap of £600.47 million and a PE ratio of 11.42. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NESF shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.56) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($55,713.32).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

