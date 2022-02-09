NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,230 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $66,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.81. 209,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,512,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

