NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

NXGN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,901.90, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.09.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David William Sides acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

