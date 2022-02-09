NFC Investments LLC Has $47.61 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

NFC Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 10.4% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NFC Investments LLC owned 0.41% of Darling Ingredients worth $47,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE DAR traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.