NFC Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NFC Investments LLC increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up about 1.4% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total value of $133,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,782 shares of company stock worth $7,995,145. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.08. 3,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

