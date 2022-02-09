NFT Index Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for $2,371.44 or 0.05347420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $4,904.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00042077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00108071 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

