NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.00.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NICE stock opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.70.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

