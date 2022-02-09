Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.77

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

