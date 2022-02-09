Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $379.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $288.08 and a 12 month high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

