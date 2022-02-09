NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

NOV opened at $15.72 on Monday. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NOV by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 575.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

