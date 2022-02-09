Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

