NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Down to $17.85

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $16.96. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 1,730 shares changing hands.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 427,205 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.