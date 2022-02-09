NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. NVE has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.

Get NVE alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NVE by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NVE by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NVE by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NVE by 142,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.