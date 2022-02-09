NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of NVEC stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. NVE has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.86%.
About NVE
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
