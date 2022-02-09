nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 222.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

