NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,874,619 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 284,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $758,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $202.53 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.98.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

