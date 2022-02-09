Observer 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $259,963.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $22.43 million and $259,963.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00041991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00107999 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.