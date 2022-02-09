Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.47

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 329924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
About Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)
Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.
