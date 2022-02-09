OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $270,000 Position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SENT. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,907,000 after buying an additional 74,397 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SENT opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

