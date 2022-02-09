OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $10,748,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $8,852,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $5,493,000.

Shares of LIT opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

