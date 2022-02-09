OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,621 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tivity Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TVTY opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.