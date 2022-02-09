OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 69,968 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,968 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $353.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.18.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

