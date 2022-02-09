OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $257,000 Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Separately, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19.

