Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 31,935 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 31,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £54,928.20 ($74,277.48).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($23,799.86).

On Friday, November 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($59,499.66).

On Friday, November 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £44,250 ($59,837.73).

Shares of LON KBT opened at GBX 173 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116.02 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($3.00). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

