Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 191,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 172,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 170,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after buying an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

