OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of OMF opened at $54.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57. OneMain has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

