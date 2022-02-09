OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on February 18th

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

OneMain has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OneMain to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

OMF stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.57.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

