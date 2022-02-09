OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57. OneMain has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 32.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.