onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

