Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Position Trimmed by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,652 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $31,408,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 63.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 960,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,964,000 after acquiring an additional 953,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 68.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after acquiring an additional 856,287 shares during the period.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -33.56.

OCDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

