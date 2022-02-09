Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,701.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 311,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

