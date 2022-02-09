Ossiam Makes New $210,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ossiam purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,945 shares of company stock valued at $100,341,442. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $387.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

