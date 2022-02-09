Ossiam Raises Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Ossiam lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

